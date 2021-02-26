Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.80

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.25), with a volume of 3944244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

