Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Brambles stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

