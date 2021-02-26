BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

