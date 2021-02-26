BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,593. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

