Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.51. 213,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.