Boston Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,758 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,739% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $98,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

