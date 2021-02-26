Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.