Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) traded down 7% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $2,261.47 and last traded at $2,273.20. 751,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 396,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,443.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,061.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.00. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

