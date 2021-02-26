Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,700.00 by Analysts at Truist

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,061.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,273.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

