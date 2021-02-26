Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,345.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $200.16 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,061.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,273.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.00. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 81.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $361,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 23.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

