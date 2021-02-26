Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $2.22 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00484160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00065624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00080625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.28 or 0.00455602 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

