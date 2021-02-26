Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to an “underperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.70. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.60.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.40 to C$0.85.

2/12/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Vertical Research from C$0.60 to C$0.70.

2/10/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.43 to C$0.55. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$2.10 to C$0.57.

1/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$0.45. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

