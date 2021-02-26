BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 216,697 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

