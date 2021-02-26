BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $8.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 216,697 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,472 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

