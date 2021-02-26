BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.00

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.09. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 4,701,867 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

