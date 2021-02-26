BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$10.00

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:PSI traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$9.50. 109,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,832. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.35 million and a P/E ratio of 43.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

