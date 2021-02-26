Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.73.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.09. 341,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,680. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.