bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.95) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.96). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.77) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.12 on Friday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

