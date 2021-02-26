Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mitesco alerts:

92.2% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blucora has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Mitesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 1.14 $48.15 million $1.85 9.21

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54% Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.