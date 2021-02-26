Blair William & Co. IL Sells 614 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ball by 17.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ball by 80.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.26 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

