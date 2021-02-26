Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

