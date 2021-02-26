Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $353.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.