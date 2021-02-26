Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,964,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.