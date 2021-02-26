Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

CHD stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.