Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,988 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.19% of CAI International worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $764.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

