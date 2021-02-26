Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.99. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 66,736 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $559,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

