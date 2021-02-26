BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 8,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,278. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $749.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

