BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,305 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,105,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $451,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Perrigo by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

