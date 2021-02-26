BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $420,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

