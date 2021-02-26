BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $408,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 293.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

