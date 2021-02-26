BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,852,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nielsen worth $435,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

NLSN opened at $22.70 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

