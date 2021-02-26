BlackRock Inc. Acquires 242,055 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.01% of NorthWestern worth $413,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $593,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 157.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.73 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

