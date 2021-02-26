BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $40.91 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.