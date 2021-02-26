bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $85.70 and a 1-year high of $170.55. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

