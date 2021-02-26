BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.