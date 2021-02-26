BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.98. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

