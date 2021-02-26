BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $62.83. 3,649,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,020,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.66.

Specifically, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

