BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BBL opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

