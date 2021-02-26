BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

