BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) (TSE:HQU) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$39.68 and last traded at C$40.10. Approximately 894,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 400,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.11.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (HQU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.