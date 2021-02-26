Bessemer Securities LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,302. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

