Bessemer Securities LLC Has $417,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $744.10. 18,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $775.89 and its 200-day moving average is $742.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

