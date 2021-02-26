Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 394,152 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394,152 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Ameren worth $143,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $109,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.81. 26,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

