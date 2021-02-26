Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,712 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Nasdaq worth $171,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 104,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,109. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

