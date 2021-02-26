Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398,596 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Citigroup worth $203,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,926,125. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.