Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $158,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $207.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

