Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $187,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 507,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

