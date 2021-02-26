Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.59 and last traded at $96.48. 2,693,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 1,075,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.41.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

