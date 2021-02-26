Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.59 and last traded at $96.48. 2,693,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 1,075,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.41.
BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.
