BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60, but opened at C$12.40. BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) shares last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 12,644 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.12.

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BBTV)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

