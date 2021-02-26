Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.30 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $0.90 to $1.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.21.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

